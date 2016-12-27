Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM Archant

Screen star Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Carrie Fisher with her dog Gary during the filming of the Graham Norton Show. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Carrie Fisher with her dog Gary during the filming of the Graham Norton Show. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The actress, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film saga, passed away this morning, Tuesday, December 27, a family spokesman said.

A statement released on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.

“Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Mark Hamill, who played Fisher’s twin-brother in the saga, tweeted a picture of himself with Fisher from the Star Wars set alongside the caption: “No words #Devastated.”

Harrison Ford, 74, said in a statement: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

Anthony Daniels, who played C3PO, said: “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t.

“In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

The actress had been in hospital since December 23 having suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She was born in Beverly Hills, California, to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, who also found fame hosting his own television show.

She made her acting debut in 1975 in Shampoo, starring alongside household names such as Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn.