Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival
PUBLISHED: 11:45 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 28 October 2018
It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.
The festival, which celebrates Steampunk, a blending of Victorian fashion with technological advancement, was a roaring success.
Dozens of punters turned up to Landguard Fort and Felixstowe Museum in their Steampunk finery.
Last night featured a Night of the Macabre with visitors exploring dark tunnels and rooms packed before a “weird and whacky” cabaret show.
There was live music, magic shows, birds of prey, a Meccano display, hamster racing and Wild-West style shoot-outs.
Children learnt archery, met Bob the Steampunk Dog and solved the pumpkin quiz trail.
The adults were invited to visit the Time Travelling Tea Tent, explored the Steampunk marketplace and enjoyed the wacky Wattingers.
The festival will continue on throughout the day today.