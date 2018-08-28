Gallery

Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival

A Halloween Steampunk Festival at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.

Steampunk Mummy? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Steampunk Mummy? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The festival, which celebrates Steampunk, a blending of Victorian fashion with technological advancement, was a roaring success.

Dozens of punters turned up to Landguard Fort and Felixstowe Museum in their Steampunk finery.

Someone came in their Steampunk finery here... and someone didn't Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Someone came in their Steampunk finery here... and someone didn't Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Last night featured a Night of the Macabre with visitors exploring dark tunnels and rooms packed before a “weird and whacky” cabaret show.

A Halloween twist to the Steampunk look Picture: SONYA DUNCAN A Halloween twist to the Steampunk look Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There was live music, magic shows, birds of prey, a Meccano display, hamster racing and Wild-West style shoot-outs.

Not sure who gave this pirate an eight-string guitar Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Not sure who gave this pirate an eight-string guitar Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Children learnt archery, met Bob the Steampunk Dog and solved the pumpkin quiz trail.

Someone from the Addams family were in attendence Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Someone from the Addams family were in attendence Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The adults were invited to visit the Time Travelling Tea Tent, explored the Steampunk marketplace and enjoyed the wacky Wattingers.

The world's bluest violin Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The world's bluest violin Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The festival will continue on throughout the day today.

Is this the Nightmare Before Christmas? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Is this the Nightmare Before Christmas? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

