STEM students work with Sizewell B apprentices on energy project

Students taking up the schools energy saving challenge at the Sizewell B visitor centre. Archant

Twenty-five schoolgirls from, Ipswich, Leiston, Beccles and Lowestoft are being challenged to reduce energy usage at their schools.

EDF Energy is supporting the group in the 10-week project to inspire girls to study science and increase the connection between their studies and potential future careers.

The launch of the project, set by the Engineering Development Trust, took place at Sizewell B visitor centre, where the girls, aged 13 to 14, met engineering apprentices from the nuclear power station.

The apprentices will mentor the girls and provide advice and guidance as they develop their ideas on how they could cut energy use.

Allison Copeman, careers and aspirations manager at Sir John Leman High School in Beccles, said: “The girls involved in this project also attended EDF Energy’s Pretty Curious STEM workshops and have shown a real enthusiasm for science related studies and it is great that we have another industry event our students can get involved with to harness this enthusiasm.”

Niki Rousseau, community relations, Sizewell B, said: “EDF Energy’s work with the Engineering Development Trust gives us another opportunity to promote the study of STEM which is so crucial to the nuclear industry. I am delighted that Suffolk schools have taken up this opportunity and hope it helps to change the perception of STEM subjects.”