

Man appeals for return of pheasant stolen from his father’s grave

PUBLISHED: 17:29 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 27 October 2018

A metal pheasant was stolen from the grave of Ronald Smith at Eye Cemetery. PHOTO: Stephen Smith



Archant

A son is appealing for help to find a metal pheasant after it was taken from his father’s grave.

Ronald Smith, father of Stephen Smith, as a young man. PHOTO: Stephen SmithRonald Smith, father of Stephen Smith, as a young man. PHOTO: Stephen Smith

Stephen Smith, of Eye, wrote an impassioned appeal on Facebook on Thursday which has since been shared more than 165 times.

The 61-year-old retired paramedic said: “I had such a great response from so many people. My father just loved pheasants, he was in the country all his life.

“My niece put it on there, saved up her money to buy it, and it’s been there 15 months. It was his birthday on October 25 so I took my mum up there, and it had been taken.”

Mr Smith’s father, Ronald Smith, died aged 89 in 2016, is buried in Eye Cemetery. He returned to Eye after several years in Cyprus when Ronald fell ill.



He said: “The police have been brilliant. I was so shocked that’s been going on.”

Mr Smith would like anyone who has the pheasant to hand it in to the police.

