Stolen fishing rods and bikes found at Wivenhoe train station

17:16 24 December 2016

Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Stolen items including bikes and fishing rods have been found at Wivenhoe rail station.

Comment

Police are appealing for information about three men who were seen acting suspiciously at the train station earlier this week.

Five bikes and three fishing rods were found at the station shortly after 6am on Tuesday. They are believed to have been stolen from the local area. Two of the bikes were taken from a garage at a property in Spindrift Way overnight on Monday, December 19.

Three men were seen acting suspiciously at the station before the property was found. They are described as white men and aged around 30-years-old. The first was 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a green Parka style jacket with the hood up, dark jeans or tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. The second was very slim and was wearing a dark jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms with the right trouser leg tucked into his sock and the third man was also wearing dark clothing.

Anybody who saw the men acting suspiciously in the area or who knows anything that they think may help police is asked to contact Pc Karen Mortimer at Colchester on Essex Police 101.

Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Stolen items including bikes and fishing rods have been found at Wivenhoe rail station.

