Storm surge hits the Felixstowe coastline - see our picture of the day here

Storm surge in Felixstowe causing big waves. Picture: Stephen Squirrell (c) copyright citizenside.com

Yesterday huge waves crashed over the beaches on the Suffolk coast as high tides and a storm surge converged, bringing flooding to some areas.

Stephen Squirrell braved the elements to photograph the action as high tide arrived mid afternoon.

The frothy waves hit the beach and promenade with immense force before crash breaking and retreating back out to sea.

