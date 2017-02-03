Stowlangtoft Healthcare agrees deal to buy Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford

Stowlangtoft Healthcare is purchasing Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford from national care provider Bupa. Archant

A nursing care business run by a farming family has taken on its fourth home.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare managing director Roger Catchpole flanked by his mother, Cath Catchpole, and sister, operations director Ruth French. Stowlangtoft Healthcare managing director Roger Catchpole flanked by his mother, Cath Catchpole, and sister, operations director Ruth French.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare, which scooped Suffolk Agricultural Association’s prestigious Best Alternative Land Enterprise (BALE) award in 2015, has agreed to buy Melford Court Nursing Home from national care provider Bupa for an undisclosed sum. The business, based at Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds, has increased its capacity to more than 200 nursing places with the purchase.

It also operates Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home, at Stowlangtoft, Brandon Park Nursing Home, near Brandon, and recently acquired Ford Place Nursing Home in Thetford. Melford Court, at Long Melford, is currently registered for 52 residents, and will enable the firm to expand its premium nursing care brand in Suffolk.

It is based in a Grade II listed house which retains many of its original features and lies in the centre of the historic wool town.

The home provides long-term, respite and convalescence care to the elderly.

Managing director Roger Catchpole expressed delight at the deal.

“We are delighted to have agreed the purchase of such a fabulous care facility. I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bupa for allowing Stowlangtoft Healthcare the opportunity to take over a home that offers tremendous potential.”

Mr Catchpole said he was committed to providing the highest quality care to residents of the home and would take over its running following regulatory approval by the Care Quality Commission.

Stowlangtoft says it is planning to invest significanlty in the renovation of the nursing facility and in staff training.

“I am determined to continuously improve the quality of care on offer at Melford Court, and in East Anglia more generally. Our residents deserve the best care possible, and we have a responsibility to support them.”