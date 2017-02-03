Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stowlangtoft Healthcare agrees deal to buy Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford

14:00 03 February 2017

Stowlangtoft Healthcare is purchasing Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford from national care provider Bupa.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare is purchasing Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford from national care provider Bupa.

Archant

A nursing care business run by a farming family has taken on its fourth home.

Comment
Stowlangtoft Healthcare managing director Roger Catchpole flanked by his mother, Cath Catchpole, and sister, operations director Ruth French.Stowlangtoft Healthcare managing director Roger Catchpole flanked by his mother, Cath Catchpole, and sister, operations director Ruth French.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare, which scooped Suffolk Agricultural Association’s prestigious Best Alternative Land Enterprise (BALE) award in 2015, has agreed to buy Melford Court Nursing Home from national care provider Bupa for an undisclosed sum. The business, based at Stowlangtoft, near Bury St Edmunds, has increased its capacity to more than 200 nursing places with the purchase.

It also operates Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home, at Stowlangtoft, Brandon Park Nursing Home, near Brandon, and recently acquired Ford Place Nursing Home in Thetford. Melford Court, at Long Melford, is currently registered for 52 residents, and will enable the firm to expand its premium nursing care brand in Suffolk.

It is based in a Grade II listed house which retains many of its original features and lies in the centre of the historic wool town.

The home provides long-term, respite and convalescence care to the elderly.

Managing director Roger Catchpole expressed delight at the deal.

“We are delighted to have agreed the purchase of such a fabulous care facility. I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bupa for allowing Stowlangtoft Healthcare the opportunity to take over a home that offers tremendous potential.”

Mr Catchpole said he was committed to providing the highest quality care to residents of the home and would take over its running following regulatory approval by the Care Quality Commission.

Stowlangtoft says it is planning to invest significanlty in the renovation of the nursing facility and in staff training.

“I am determined to continuously improve the quality of care on offer at Melford Court, and in East Anglia more generally. Our residents deserve the best care possible, and we have a responsibility to support them.”

Keywords: Care Quality Commission Ford

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Colchester drink-driving motorcyclist fractured her skull in Nayland BMW crash

11 minutes ago Colin Adwent
A police officer breathalysing a motorist during a routine check which proved negative.

A 21-year-old drink-driving motorcyclist who fractured her skull in a crash has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

East Anglia urged to support World Cancer Day

37 minutes ago Matt Reason
Stock health photo

People in East Anglia are being encouraged to support World Cancer Day on Wednesday, February 3, as figures released by Cancer Research UK show that cancer rates will climb nearly six times faster in women than in men over the next 20 years.

Businesses raise concerns over rising number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds

12:57 Mariam Ghaemi
A general image of a homeless man in the street.

Concerns have been raised over the growing number of rough sleepers in Bury St Edmunds.

Celebrations after Butley’s Oyster Inn gets green light for village shop and micro-brewery proposals

12:31 Andrew Hirst
The Oyster Inn at Butley, pictured shortly after plans were announced for its reopening last year, L-R Tracy and Rob Butcher,Judi Newman.

Hopes of restoring a Suffolk pub into “the heart of the community” have taken another positive stride after owners were granted permission for a village shop and micro-brewery.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare agrees deal to buy Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford

5 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Stowlangtoft Healthcare is purchasing Melford Court Nursing Home in Long Melford from national care provider Bupa.

A nursing care business run by a farming family has taken on its fourth home.

See our picture of the day from Felixstowe Ferry golf course

14 minutes ago
A frosty morning at Felixstowe Ferry golf course. Picture: Tim Garrett-Moore

With a restricted view from frost, fog and an orange sunrise, it might be a bit difficult to complete 18 holes at Felixstowe ferry golf course.

Gallery: Colchester troops train with heavy weapons in Exercise Blazing Steel

25 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester-based paratroopers fire grenade machine guns in Brecon during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

Colchester-based paratroopers have carried out heavy weapons training in Wales.

Most read

Second person in two months killed by train at Mellis level crossing

The level crossing at Mellis. Credit: Simon Parker.

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Taylor says ‘old school’ environment at Ipswich reminds him of days at Newcastle under Robson

Steven Taylor could make his Ipswich Town debut against Reading, at Portman Road, tomorrow.

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Ipswich Town have signed Welsh international midfielder Emyr Huws on loan from Cardiff City.

Portman Road third worst ground in the Championship when it comes to the price of goals

One Ipswich Town fan reads a book during the first half against Bristol City.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24