Stowmarket man convicted of raping three women

09:00 28 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

A Stowmarket man is facing a prison sentence after a jury convicted him of raping three women.

Comment

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Carl Tarigha, 29, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket, who had denied raping a 21-year-old woman at a flat in Harwich on September 25 2015, an 18-year-old woman on May 23 last year and a 30-year-old woman on July 28 last year.

He was found guilty of all three offences after a week-long trial.

The jury had retired to consider their verdicts on Tuesday, January 24.

The last two rapes took place at Tarigha’s flat in Stowmarket while the Harwich rape took place after the victim got into bed with her grandmother in a bid to escape his advances.

Judge Martyn Levett said Tarigha had raped the three women within a relatively short period of meeting them for the first time.

The judge adjourned the case for a sentencing hearing on March 17.

