Stowmarket Poppy Appeal raises £100,000 in three years

16:38 30 January 2017

Vivian and Rachel Oakley have raised £100,000 in three years for the Stowmarket poppy appeal

Vivian and Rachel Oakley have raised £100,000 in three years for the Stowmarket poppy appeal

A “brilliant” Stowmarket couple have raised £100,000 in just three years since taking over the running of the town’s poppy appeal.

Vivian and Rachel Oakley have raised £100,000 in three years for the Stowmarket poppy appeal

Rachel and Vivian Oakley celebrated reaching the milestone with all their volunteers at an awards night on Saturday, January 28.

They were joined by the patron of the Stowmarket Poppy Appeal, the town’s mayor Barry Humphreys.

“We’re really proud of them – they’re an amazing couple,” he said.

“It’s absolutely incredible. I’m immensely proud as a patron to be part of it in their £100,000 year.

Mayor of Stowmarket, Barry Humphreys MBE, with wife Tracy.Mayor of Stowmarket, Barry Humphreys MBE, with wife Tracy.

“The bit that stands out is Rachel’s and Vivian’s commitment to it and the fact there are 103 volunteers standing in the street collecting the money. It’s quite humbling.”

Rachel is the organiser and Vivian is the deputy and they took over the appeal in the summer of 2013.

The 2012/13 year raised £13,800 for the appeal within Stowmarket.

At the launch event for their first appeal in October, 2013, an ambitious target of £25,000 was set and they managed to beat it with £27,700.

From January, 2014, to December, 2016, the Stowmarket Poppy Appeal has raised £101,140.67 for the ongoing welfare work of the Royal British Legion.

Rachel said: “This is a tribute to both the volunteer teamwork involved in raising the funds and the generosity of the Stowmarket residents in continuing to support us year on year.

“Huge thanks and appreciation are due to them all.”

The Saturday-night event was held at the town’s Royal British Legion club and saw long-service awards handed out to the volunteers.

Mr Humphreys, who is an army major, now in the Army Reserve, added: “It was nice to give out awards for long service.”

He praised all the businesses who had collected for the appeal.

“It brings the town together and is incredible when you think before Vivian and Rachel came we were collecting £16,000 a year and now we’re collecting £34,000.

“It’s their efforts and the generosity of the people in the town. We do seem to punch above our weight when it comes to remembrance.”

Anyone looking to volunteer with the poppy appeal in Stowmarket should call Rachel on 07740 229280.

