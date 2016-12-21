Stowmarket woman treks the Great Wall of China to mark new health

Stowmarket woman Sue Herne, who completed a charity trek of the Great Wall of China Archant

A Stowmarket woman has completed a trek of the Great Wall of China after losing three stone in a bid to improve her lifestyle.

Sue Herne spent five days walking for up to seven hours a day along the Great Wall of China, beginning at the Huangyanguan section and finishing in Beijing.

Ms Herne trained for the challenge at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

She raised more than £3,800 for the St John Hospice, a charity which provides free care and support to those with life shortening conditions in North Lancashire and South Lakes.

She said: “I am very proud of my lifestyle transformation. I would never have imagined that by becoming healthier and losing weight I would be able to embark on such a great challenge.

“It was great to raise money for a good cause so close to my heart, while overcoming huge personal challenges at the same time.”