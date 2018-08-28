Gallery

Street artist ATM unveils his first wildlife mural in stunning new trail for town

ATM street artist painting a mural on the side of Smith Brother Timber, Oulton Broad for Suffolk Wildlife Trust. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

They were just some of the numerous positive comments issued as the first of a series of giant wildlife murals to be created in Lowestoft becomes the “talk of the town”.

A stunning marsh harrier has been unveiled as the icon of Carlton Marshes graces a wall in Oulton Broad.

It is the first street art species to swoop into town as part of a graffiti art trail, which has seen nationally renowned street artist ATM teaming up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust all this week.

And with further giant murals planned, areas are set to be transformed with a series of spectacular wildlife murals as part of the new trail that will run throughout Lowestoft.

It comes after Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s successful fundraising campaign, which included a £4million award from the Heritage Lottery Fund, to create a new nature reserve and visitor centre at Carlton Marshes,

The inaugural graffiti art trail image – which has been designed on a wall at Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad – encourages locals to follow future murals around Lowestoft as the trail makes it way down to the seafront and visit the new nature reserve as it develops.

Katy Runacres, learning officer at Carlton Marshes, said: “We have been so pleased with how many people have responded to it.

“We have had lots of people walking past asking questions, speaking to ATM, and leaving positive comments but also many cars have been driven past with horns beeping and motorists putting their thumbs up.

“It is nice to get the first mural created with the next one to be unveiled in the spring or summer next year.”

She added: “It has created a real buzz. We chose a marsh harrier as it is a local species, often seen at Carlton Marshes, and being a bird of prey it is eye-catching.

“This is the beginning of a whole new chapter for Carlton Marshes, and for nature in Lowestoft, as what’s happening at the nature reserve is going to put the town firmly on the map as a nature hotspot.”

With ATM adding the final details to the first mural on Friday, October 26, Suffolk Wildlife Trust thanked Smith Bros for all their fantastic support this week, and they urged everyone to keep an eye on social media and the press locally for the location of the next wildlife mural.