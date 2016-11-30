Students at Saxmundham Free School inspired by Paralympian Fran Williamson’s story

Paralympic swimmer Fran Williamson (centre) with pupils at Saxmundham Free School. Archant

Paralympic swimmer Fran Williamson led an inspirational practical session on teamwork and perseverance as part of the Girls’ Sport Enrichment programme at Saxmundham Free School.

The session for students in years 7, 8 and 9 was part of Anti-Bullying Week, and Franchallenged perceptions of disabilities and explained that everyone can achieve great things if they are determined enough.

Headteacher David Lees said: “We are so thankful to Fran for visiting us and for sharing her inspirational achievements as a Paralympic athlete. Fran was fantastic with the students and they thoroughly enjoyed their time with her.”

Fran was born with athetoid cerebral palsy, a condition which includes shaky movements and poor fine-motor skills. She didn’t learn to swim until she was 12, when a fellow high-school student introduced her to the sport.

After a year of gaining confidence in the pool, Fran quickly progressed into regional and national swimming competitions and, by age 15, had won two bronze medals at the European Championships. Through her 10-year career, she won 13 World Championship medals and six Paralympic medals including silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Her visit to Saxmundham Free School was part of the Sky Sports ‘Living for Sport’ project, which encourages a range of world-class athletes to visit schools and share their inspiring stories with students.

The Girls’ Sport Enrichment at the school helps young women to develop the skills and confidence needed to be a leader in sport and all other aspects of life. As well as enjoying a visit from the Paralympic swimmer, the enrichment students have also been teaching sports with local primary school pupils.