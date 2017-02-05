Study looks into working life of rams in commercial sheep flocks

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is urging sheep farmers contribute a little of their time to a study into the working life and cost of rams in commercial sheep flocks.

A team of sheep consultants will investigate. The project involves an online survey to gather views from a large number of producers, and in-depth focus group meetings of 10 producers.

“This study is a great opportunity for us to pin down some actual data on how long rams are lasting on commercial farms,” said sheep consultant Lesley Stubbings.

“Ultimately, we want farmers to not only get the most out of their investment but also feel confident they can pay for improved genetics and know it will pay dividends over the lifetime of the ram.

“To achieve this we need help from commercial farmers.”

Complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ramlongevity or contact NSA to find out more at 01684 892661.