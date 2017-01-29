Success at Ipswich Museum as hundreds visit in first month of Sunday openings

Staff at Ipswich Museum have hailed the decision to open on Sundays as hundreds of adults and children have walked through its doors in the first month of the plan.

In a bid to encourage more families to visit – particularly those who couldn’t visit on Saturdays or weekday afternoons – Ipswich Borough Council began Sunday openings on January 8.

Already the move has proved popular as visitor numbers today had hit almost 200 by 3.30pm, with another 50 expected before 5pm and marking an increase on the 109 visitors on the first weekend and 180 on January 22.

Ipswich Borough Council’s development portfolio holder Carole Jones said: “I am pleased to say our response to the demand for Sunday opening has been more than justified.

“Word is spreading, and the fact that people can come both days is great – it’s a free visit for families.”

The museum is open from 11am-5pm on Sundays.