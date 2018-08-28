Heavy Rain

How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

PUBLISHED: 07:25 30 October 2018

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A young mother-of-one who suffered horrific injuries in a freak accident is speaking for the first time about the ordeal as she thanks her lifesavers.

Bexx Hunt, from Great Waldingfield near Sudbury, had got up during the night when disaster struck.

The 28-year-old fell over her golden Labrador and tumbled down a flight of stairs – breaking her neck as her head hit a wall at the bottom. Knocked out by the painful blow, she called for her partner Neil who had managed to sleep through the fall – but he wouldn’t wake.

It was at this point that she decided to make her way back up to bed. Feeling weary, Miss Hunt managed to fall asleep until the next morning.

“The first time I knew I was seriously hurt was in the morning when my head was stuck to my pillow when I woke up,” she said.

Bexx Hunt had a freak accident and broke her neck and tripped up over her dog Tequila but is now recovering well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBexx Hunt had a freak accident and broke her neck and tripped up over her dog Tequila but is now recovering well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I had to use by hands to turn my head to look at my partner.

“It was like having a dead leg but it was my whole head.

“I realised that something was wrong when I turned my head and heard a massive crunch.”

Three ambulance crews rushed to Miss Hunt’s aid and helped to move her out of her house.

Bexx enjoying some time in the garden with her dog, Tequila Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBexx enjoying some time in the garden with her dog, Tequila Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After some heavy medication, she managed to walk downstairs before being strapped to a backboard and transported to West Suffolk Hospital by road – despite an air ambulance being called for her.

“I was really scared when I first reached the hospital,” said Miss Hunt, who was later taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“It felt like I was on an episode of ‘24 Hours in A&E’.

“There were so many people around me talking about a broken back but the doctors and nurses were amazing.”

Bexx Hunt is going to be fundraising for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a headshave November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBexx Hunt is going to be fundraising for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a headshave November Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Now Miss Hunt, who is mum to four-year-old son Joshua, is thanking medical staff for helping her through her darkest days.

“All of the paramedics and the nurses were amazing,” she added.

“They made one of the worst days of my life bearable.

“They answered any question and kept me informed.

Bexx with her dog Tequila Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBexx with her dog Tequila Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Most importantly they allowed themselves to have a joke and a laugh which made the whole day so much easier.

“I just want to say thank you.”

Miss Hunt now has a halo cast on her head, held in place by four screws in her skull.

She will remain this way for another three months – but is expected to make a full recovery.

Bexx as moved downstairs while recovering from her accident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBexx as moved downstairs while recovering from her accident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 28-year-old is planning to shave her head at Sudbury’s North Street Tavern this Saturday, and aims to collect hundreds of pounds for the East of England Ambulance Service.

