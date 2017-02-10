Sudbury bus station back on the agenda for town council

The current Sudbury bus station in Hamilton Road. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN Archant

Sudbury’s bus station will be back on the town’s agenda on Valentine’s Day as the council has a “healthy debate” on what the future holds.

Town councillor and former mayor Jack Owen has requested it is added to the agenda for the February 14 meeting.

He said the last time the full council discussed the matter was back in 2014 and there were now a number of new councillors sitting on the council.

“I believe it’s right and proper that this council has a view in order to issue some level of guidance to the group that are going to make the relocation decision,” he said. “There are eight new councillors who have not been involved and I don’t think that’s right.”

Suffolk County Council withdrew its planning application last December to create a new bus station on Girling Road, on land owned by Babergh District Council, after around 6,000 Sudbury residents signed a petition urging the council to reconsider.

Mr Owen was one of those who objected to the application and said he felt with the rapidly-changing circumstances the council needed to have a clearer policy towards the bus station.

“It’s been withdrawn because of the amount of hostility,” he said. “There’s supposed to be a steering meeting sometime this month. It’s key that we have a town council meeting in order to give a steer to them.”

He said it was a “healthy debate” in the town generally at the moment as far as Girling Street was concerned.

Babergh District Council, which last year completed the purchase of Borehamgate Precinct, has plans to regenerate the Hamilton Road area of town but claims this cannot happen effectively unless the bus station moves.

There are strong opinions on both sides of the town council as to whether the bus station should move to Girling Street, leading Mr Owen to conclude the meeting, at 7pm, in the town hall, would lead to a “healthy debate”.

“I hope the town council is in a position where it might be able to make certain recommendations,” he said.

A Babergh spokesman said the council was “fully committed to the regeneration of the Hamilton Road Quarter” but understood why the county council withdrew its initial plan. The county council has already said it intends on submitting a new application.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member James Finch said: “The bus station proposals are being considered in the light of the consultation responses.”