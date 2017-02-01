Overcast

Read the EADT online edition
Sudbury Christmas tree will move, but not back to its historic location

11:03 01 February 2017

The first snowdrops are only just breaking through the soil but in Sudbury, people are already turning their attentions to Christmas.

The Sudbury Christmas tree in Old Market Place where it has been for the past few yearsThe Sudbury Christmas tree in Old Market Place where it has been for the past few years

A decision has just been made to relocate the town’s Christmas tree into a more prominent location on Market Hill this festive season.

It comes after around 400 residents took to social media to ask for it to be to be moved back to a position where it can be seen and admired by passing motorists. For around 30 years, the tree stood at the bottom of Sudbury’s Market Hill but around a decade ago - due to safety concerns raised by the police and highways officers - it was moved to Old Market Place opposite the town hall.

An initial campaign launched last year by local businessman Stuart Poole received an overwhelming response on Facebook but it was too late for Christmas 2016.

However, the town council’s leisure and environment committee discussed the idea at a meeting this week and agreed that the tree could be moved – but not back to its original position.

The nostalgic shot of Sudbury Christmas tree where it used to be on Market Hill circa 1965The nostalgic shot of Sudbury Christmas tree where it used to be on Market Hill circa 1965

If the full council agrees, this year it will be placed on the paved area between Gainsborough’s statue and St Peter’s Church.

Steve Hall, who presented the case to the committee said: “What could be better as a talking point for attracting tourists and trade into the centre of Sudbury than showcasing the Christmas tree on the through route on its former Market Hill position.”

But assistant town clerk Jodie Budd said the council could not go against the initial concerns of the police and sanction a move back to the original location.

A statement issued last year by Sergeant Matt Paisley was read out, which said: “Any large object placed in this location (at the bottom of Market Hill) causes a significant obstruction to the eye-line of motorists. There is also the additional complication of drawing the public in with many using it as an eye-catching photo opportunity. This creates an issue of a higher than normal footfall crossing to the triangle which poses a safety risk.”

The police said they would only be happy to endorse the tree in this location if the road was “permanently closed during the tree’s stay”.

After the meeting, Mr Poole said he understood the reasons why it could not go back in the original position and accepted that placing it on the paved area would be a “good compromise”.

Keywords: Sudbury Facebook

