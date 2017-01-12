Sudbury council budget includes increase in council tax, cemetery and market fees

Market tolls and cemetery fees are set to increase by 5% this year as Sudbury Town Council works to make up for a £25,000 reduction in central government funding.

At a meeting this week, the council agreed there should be a 3% precept rise equating to around an extra £5 per year on the rate of Band D council tax. In addition, the budget for redecoration of the town hall will be reduced by £5,500.

More significantly, £25,000 put aside for repairs to the Mill Acre boating pond has been withdrawn. The 44-year-old landmark at the Croft picnic area was built in memory of a local family who perished in an air disaster in 1971.

Roger and Margaret Green and their sons, Simon and Ian, were on board the Tupolev-134 which crashed at Rijeka airport in the former Yugoslavia when attempting to land in a heavy rainstorm. Seventy-eight of the 83 people on board – including the Greens – were killed.

In recent years, the concrete at the bottom of the memorial pond has broken down and the town council, which is responsible for its upkeep, had decided to pay out to get it fixed.

The pond was last renovated in 1999 when £30,000 was spent on repairs. However, funding for the refurbishment has now been dropped from the budget.

Nigel Bennett, chair of the finance committee, said: “We had some long discussions about the budget. Over a number of years, we have lost the council tax support grant that the district council received so we had a £25,000 reduction in our budget compared to the previous year.

“Market tolls and cemetery fines haven’t increased for a number of years so that is why those have gone up. The 3% precept increase is equal to about 50p per month.”

Babergh District Council has also agreed to the council’s request for £7,250 towards the upkeep of the town’s public toilets.