Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Henderson, of Suffolk Square, Sudbury, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to possession of an offensive weapon, and threatening behaviour.

The 29-year-old committed the offences on January 9.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said a man who lives in the same block of flats as Henderson has a ground floor property overlooking the car park.

Henderson had returned home and was shouted at. He went into his bedroom before returning with an axe in his left hand. Henderson swung the axe around and was shouting.

The neighbour opened his bedroom window and grabbed the weapon, only to receive a slight nick to one of his hands.

The court heard the neighbour did not feel scared.

Police were called and a ceremonial axe was found.

Claire Lockwood, representing Henderson, said he knew the victim. In the last few months although Henderson had not fallen out with the man, it was said the neighbour leans out of his window and calls Henderson names. Henderson is not sure why this has happenes.

Magistrates heard that on January 9 Henderson had a number of things going on in his life which had caused his anxieties to heighten. This led to him going through a difficult time.

The neighbour was said to have shouted at Henderson, who went into his flat and picked up the axe.

He admitted going to the car park, but claimed he was not waving it around.

Ms Lockwood said Henderson had the weapon in the hope it would stop his neighbour shouting at him.

The neighbour was slightly injured when he opened the window, leant out and made a grab for the axe.

Henderson ran off back into his flat.

Ms Lockwood said: “What we have here is a background of Mr Henderson being taunted for no good reason.

Magistrates sentenced Henderson to an 18-month community order including a thinking skills requirement.

He must also carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £85 costs, as well as £85 to the victims’ fund.