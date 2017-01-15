Sudbury’s decision not to fund additional PCSO post could impact on Long Melford

Long Melford

A decision by Sudbury town councillors not to contribute towards the cost of an additional police community support officer (PCSO) for the area has been described as “disappointing” by villagers in neighbouring Long Melford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As a result of Suffolk’s recent policing review, from March there will be no ‘match-funded’ PCSOs in the county so the constabulary’s Chief Constable Gareth Wilson suggested councils could join forces to fund extra PCSO posts.

Sudbury had considered splitting the cost of an officer with Long Melford Parish Council, but at the town council meeting on Tuesday, members agreed to withdraw their share of the funding.

This means that Long Melford will be unlikely to afford to fund the whole position on its own.

At the meeting, Sudbury’s finance committee chairman Nigel Bennett said: “We had a request from the police around funding the PCSO position but we felt we are unable to do that so we have had to withdraw our part funding.”

Long Melford parish councillor John Nunn, who has been pushing for the additional PCSO said he was disappointed with Sudbury’s decision. But he added that Long Melford was in talks with Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and was “exploring other options” for funding partnerships.

“There have been such a lot of complaints on social media about parking problems in Sudbury, I am surprised and disappointed that the council has decided not to go ahead with the PCSO funding,” Mr Nunn said.

In Long Melford there have been ongoing issues with parking and some antisocial behaviour. But parish councillor Richard Kemp said he was not in favour of funding the PCSO position anyway.

He added: “My own opinion is that it isn’t value for money. It’s a limited service the PCSOs provide because they have limited powers and they leave off at 6pm. Most crimes are committed after that when it’s dark.

“I believe a better solution would be to try to appoint our own traffic warden to police ongoing issues such as parking on double yellow lines.”