Sudbury sinkhole repair fails as Anglian Water tells motorists to expect another two weeks with road closed

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.

Repairs to a sinkhole in Sudbury – which closed a main road for 12 days – have failed, with the road now set to be closed for another two weeks.

The sinkhole opened up on Newton Road on January 20, after a burst water main washed away the chalky soil underneath the busy road.

The water main was quickly fixed and Anglian Water set about reinstating the road surface. The road then reopened on Wednesday, February 1. However, any joy from motorists was short lived, with cracks quickly appearing in the freshly laid surface. The road then closed of Thursday.

On Friday, Anglian Water announced the works to repair the road will start on Monday, February 6, will not complete until February 17.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams repaired a burst water main on Newton Road, in Sudbury. After we finished resurfacing the road yesterday, road users notified us of a slip dip in the road.

“To make sure our work is of a high standard, we have closed the road today to put this right. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Anglian Water said they will foot the bill for the repair and apologised for the original reinstatement not meeting their standards.

Engineers are set to try a different construction method, using foam concrete to try and ensure the road surface does not sink again.

The sinkhole was near to the junction with Cats Lane.