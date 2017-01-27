Sudden death of man in Clacton not being treated as suspicious, police say
13:44 27 January 2017
Archant
A 23-year-old man has died suddenly at a home in Clacton, police say.
A number of emergency crews including the air ambulance, paramedics and police officers were seen at a home in Thomas Road at around 3pm yesterday.
They were called there after receiving reports of concerns for a man’s safety.
A 23-year-old man from Clacton was found to have died, it emerged this morning.
The death is not deemed to be suspicious and a file is now going to be prepared for the HM coroner.
Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land close to Clacton Coastal Academy.
They said a number of ambulance crews were in the area at the time, and that the road was closed for a short while as police conducted an investigation into the death.
A police spokesman said: “Officers attended an address in Thomas Road, Clacton, at around 3pm on Thursday January 26 following reports of concerns for a man’s safety.
“Sadly a 23-year-old man from Clacton was found deceased.”