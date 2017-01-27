Sudden death of man in Clacton not being treated as suspicious, police say

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Archant

A 23-year-old man has died suddenly at a home in Clacton, police say.

A number of emergency crews including the air ambulance, paramedics and police officers were seen at a home in Thomas Road at around 3pm yesterday.

They were called there after receiving reports of concerns for a man’s safety.

A 23-year-old man from Clacton was found to have died, it emerged this morning.

The death is not deemed to be suspicious and a file is now going to be prepared for the HM coroner.

Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulance land close to Clacton Coastal Academy.

They said a number of ambulance crews were in the area at the time, and that the road was closed for a short while as police conducted an investigation into the death.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended an address in Thomas Road, Clacton, at around 3pm on Thursday January 26 following reports of concerns for a man’s safety.

“Sadly a 23-year-old man from Clacton was found deceased.”