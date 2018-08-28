A bright but chilly morning across Suffolk and north Essex

The beautiful Autumn colours of the trees and the banks of the river Deben estuary Picture: PAUL TEMPLETON/CITIZENSIDE (c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters are predicting a return to colder temperatures in Suffolk and north Essex today after a long period of warmer weather.

The day will start off bright but chilly with little cloud and temperatures only reaching around 7C.

As the day goes on temperatures will improve under this sunshine to around 12 or 13C, around 6C colder than yesterday’s top temperatures.

The bright conditions continue through the afternoon and into Monday evening with temperatures falling quickly after sunset to around 7 or 8C.

Tomorrow is set to be a similar day with bright conditions but slightly stronger winds.

Temperatures are again expected to reach around 13C.

Forecasters are already suggesting that the mercury could be set to drop even lower this week as gusty winds and icy showers are being predicted for Friday and Saturday.

Current predictions show that temperatures could reach as low as 4C during this colder spell.