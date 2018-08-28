Gallery

Halloween babies ‘dress to impress’ as mini monsters, tiny terrors and precious pumpkins

Baby James camouflaged amongst the pumpkins Picture: RUTH LEACH RUTH LEACH

Babies and toddlers have undergone a terrifying transformation into ghosts, ghouls and miniature monsters as they “dress to impress” for the Halloween season.

Baby Alijah is just three weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACH Baby Alijah is just three weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACH

Visitors to Suffolk Babies’ sessions in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Felixstowe and Stowmarket have been making the most of the fancy dress costumes of offer.

Five-month-old Nellie has been perfecting her scariest stare Picture: RUTH LEACH Five-month-old Nellie has been perfecting her scariest stare Picture: RUTH LEACH

While teachers have dressed as Batman, the younger guests have been kitted out as tiny ghosts, precious pumpkins and more.

Evan seems to have been practising his scaring skills on little sister Ayda Picture: RUTH LEACH Evan seems to have been practising his scaring skills on little sister Ayda Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies’ chief executive Jo Cresdee said they had been “dressed to impress” for the special spooky classes, which include baby massage, baby and toddler yoga, music and movement and story time.

Baby Theodore has taken the pumpkin theme in a bold new stripey direction Picture: RUTH LEACH Baby Theodore has taken the pumpkin theme in a bold new stripey direction Picture: RUTH LEACH

“Whilst it is a giggle seeing all the costumes it is an important leveller,” she added. “Mums who may have found it hard to reach out and make friends suddenly have something in common with the woman sitting next to them - it is a brilliant way to really strengthen our community bonds.”

Two-year-old Belle has added a dash of colour to the classic black of the witch's outfit Picture: RUTH LEACH Two-year-old Belle has added a dash of colour to the classic black of the witch's outfit Picture: RUTH LEACH

Visit www.suffolkbabies.co.uk to find out more about the not for profit organisation which provides antenatal education.

Two year old Harry with the pumpkin props Picture: RUTH LEACH Two year old Harry with the pumpkin props Picture: RUTH LEACH

Two-year-old Ilyana has gone for a black and gold spider theme Picture: RUTH LEACH Two-year-old Ilyana has gone for a black and gold spider theme Picture: RUTH LEACH