Halloween babies ‘dress to impress’ as mini monsters, tiny terrors and precious pumpkins

PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 22 October 2018

Baby James camouflaged amongst the pumpkins Picture: RUTH LEACH

Baby James camouflaged amongst the pumpkins Picture: RUTH LEACH

RUTH LEACH

Babies and toddlers have undergone a terrifying transformation into ghosts, ghouls and miniature monsters as they “dress to impress” for the Halloween season.

Baby Alijah is just three weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACHBaby Alijah is just three weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACH

Visitors to Suffolk Babies’ sessions in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Felixstowe and Stowmarket have been making the most of the fancy dress costumes of offer.

Five-month-old Nellie has been perfecting her scariest stare Picture: RUTH LEACHFive-month-old Nellie has been perfecting her scariest stare Picture: RUTH LEACH

While teachers have dressed as Batman, the younger guests have been kitted out as tiny ghosts, precious pumpkins and more.

Evan seems to have been practising his scaring skills on little sister Ayda Picture: RUTH LEACHEvan seems to have been practising his scaring skills on little sister Ayda Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies’ chief executive Jo Cresdee said they had been “dressed to impress” for the special spooky classes, which include baby massage, baby and toddler yoga, music and movement and story time.

Baby Theodore has taken the pumpkin theme in a bold new stripey direction Picture: RUTH LEACHBaby Theodore has taken the pumpkin theme in a bold new stripey direction Picture: RUTH LEACH

“Whilst it is a giggle seeing all the costumes it is an important leveller,” she added. “Mums who may have found it hard to reach out and make friends suddenly have something in common with the woman sitting next to them - it is a brilliant way to really strengthen our community bonds.”

Two-year-old Belle has added a dash of colour to the classic black of the witch's outfit Picture: RUTH LEACHTwo-year-old Belle has added a dash of colour to the classic black of the witch's outfit Picture: RUTH LEACH

Visit www.suffolkbabies.co.uk to find out more about the not for profit organisation which provides antenatal education.

Two year old Harry with the pumpkin props Picture: RUTH LEACHTwo year old Harry with the pumpkin props Picture: RUTH LEACH

Two-year-old Ilyana has gone for a black and gold spider theme Picture: RUTH LEACHTwo-year-old Ilyana has gone for a black and gold spider theme Picture: RUTH LEACH

Liam 9 months sports a fetching Dracula cape for his Halloween outfit Picture: RUTH LEACHLiam 9 months sports a fetching Dracula cape for his Halloween outfit Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

