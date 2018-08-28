Halloween babies ‘dress to impress’ as mini monsters, tiny terrors and precious pumpkins
PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 22 October 2018
RUTH LEACH
Babies and toddlers have undergone a terrifying transformation into ghosts, ghouls and miniature monsters as they “dress to impress” for the Halloween season.
Visitors to Suffolk Babies’ sessions in Ipswich, Kesgrave, Felixstowe and Stowmarket have been making the most of the fancy dress costumes of offer.
While teachers have dressed as Batman, the younger guests have been kitted out as tiny ghosts, precious pumpkins and more.
Suffolk Babies’ chief executive Jo Cresdee said they had been “dressed to impress” for the special spooky classes, which include baby massage, baby and toddler yoga, music and movement and story time.
“Whilst it is a giggle seeing all the costumes it is an important leveller,” she added. “Mums who may have found it hard to reach out and make friends suddenly have something in common with the woman sitting next to them - it is a brilliant way to really strengthen our community bonds.”
Visit www.suffolkbabies.co.uk to find out more about the not for profit organisation which provides antenatal education.