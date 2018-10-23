Bowls club volunteers recognised for community work

Carol Pybus and Chris Brooks have been recognised for their work with Stowmarket Rookery Bowls Club Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHRIS BROOKS Archant

Two inspiring volunteers from a Stowmarket bowls club have scooped awards for their hard work in the community.

Stowmarket Rookery Bowls Club has launched a new 'Happy Days Fun Club' Picture: STOWMARKET ROOKERY BOWLS CLUB Stowmarket Rookery Bowls Club has launched a new 'Happy Days Fun Club' Picture: STOWMARKET ROOKERY BOWLS CLUB

Carol Pybus and Chris Brooks have been recognised for their efforts at Stowmarket Rookery Bowls Club, working with a host of groups in the town.

On Thursday, October 18, at two separate events, Mrs Pybus won Community Hero of the Year at the Stowmarket Town Council Stars Awards, while Mrs Pybus and Mr Brooks picked up the joint Volunteer of the Year - Mid Suffolk award at the Babergh and Mid Suffolk awards event.

The club visits three care homes and helps keep around 60 residents active each week, as well as working with several groups in Stowmarket, including the Dementia Action Alliance.

This summer, the club welcomed its first blind bowler, who now competes with sighted players and is entering the National Visually Impaired Bowls England Championship 2019 in Weston-Super-Mare.

The club has now launched a new ‘Happy Days Fun Club’ at its Finborough Road-base on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The sessions are open to people living with dementia, recovering from strokes or with disabilities.

Mrs Pybus said: “We are encouraging everybody, even those without any disability living at home, to come and join us for some fun, games, and activity and a cup of tea, biscuits and to meet new friends.”

Call Chris Brooks on 01359241046 or email chris@todd.co.uk for more information.