Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 22:27 30 October 2018

SUFFOLK POLICE

There is growing concern after a 12-year-old boy has gone missing in Ipswich town centre.

Brian Smith was last seen in the centre of the town on Tuesday, October 30 and Suffolk Police said there are concerns about his safety.

He is described as a white male, 5’10 tall, of slim build with short straight brown hair.

It is not certain what clothes Brian is wearing but he does have a preference for black clothing.

Officers said that whilst Brian is 12, he looks and presents much older than his age.

Police are appealing for sightings of him to be reported via 101 quoting ref: 210 of 30/10/18.

22:27 Will Jefford
Video: Watch: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

21:32 Sophie Barnett
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh is in the finals for most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

A landlady and self-confessed dog lover has joked that “the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people” at her Grundisburgh pub.

Essex beach to host Remembrance Day event

21:13 Will Jefford
The images will be made by disturbing sand in areas to make dark patterns. Picture: SAND IN YOUR EYE

An Essex beach is to play host to an emotional Remembrance Day event which will see the image of a soldier etched into the sand before being washed away by the sea as the tide comes in.

Family of mental health patient who died on leave asked ward not to release him, inquest hears

19:30 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

The family of a mental health patient who died while on leave from hospital had asked the ward to not to release him, an inquest has heard.

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

18:15 Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

Eleven fire engines called out to pan fire in high rise flats

17:46 Will Jefford
St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pan fire in a high rise block of flats resulted in 11 fire engines being called out in Newmarket.

