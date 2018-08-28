Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

There is growing concern after a 12-year-old boy has gone missing in Ipswich town centre.

Brian Smith was last seen in the centre of the town on Tuesday, October 30 and Suffolk Police said there are concerns about his safety.

He is described as a white male, 5’10 tall, of slim build with short straight brown hair.

It is not certain what clothes Brian is wearing but he does have a preference for black clothing.

Officers said that whilst Brian is 12, he looks and presents much older than his age.

Police are appealing for sightings of him to be reported via 101 quoting ref: 210 of 30/10/18.