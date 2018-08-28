Live

What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Mr Hammond has already revealed some of his more eye-catching proposals – more money for the NHS, more money for roads, and help for struggling retailers.

But will there be any more details coming out? Will he target any particular schemes? And what will happen to your tax bill over the next year? Follow us to find out.