Campaign to help boy with spinal curve of 95 degrees

PUBLISHED: 15:37 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 November 2018

Enan suffers with a 95-degree spinal curve and the cost of his medical bills is in excess of £37,000 Picture: HILLCROFT HOUSE

The team at a Stowmarket care home are fundraising for a 15-year-old boy living with a serious case of scoliosis.

Hillcroft House will be hosting a ‘fun day’ this weekend in support of a colleague’s grandson, who suffers with a 95 degree curve of the spine.

Enan, grandson of Barbara, now faces £37,000 in medical bills to treat his condition.

Scoliosis is generally considered to be ‘severe’ when curvature of the spine exceeds 40 degrees.

To help pay for Enan’s treatment, the Hillcroft House team is hosting a fun-packed afternoon of music and entertainment, including performances from Andy ‘Elvis’ Ottley, and plenty of activities and fundraising opportunities.

Manager Amanda Atkins said: “Barbara has worked at Hillcroft House for some time and does so much for us and the people who live here, so it’s great to be able to give back and help her raise money for her grandson’s medical treatment.

“Scoliosis is a very unforgiving condition and so if we’re able to help raise some money towards Enan’s care, we are happy to do all that we can. We hope as many people join us at the Best Western Cedars Hotel on Sunday for a fun afternoon.”

The event will take place on Sunday, November 4, from 2pm – 4.30pm at Best Western Cedars Hotel, Stowmarket.

Tickets cost £10 each and will be available on the door.

For more information, please contact Amanda or Julie at Hillcroft House on 01449 774633.

