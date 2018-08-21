Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaign launched to defend Suffolk’s precious castles

PUBLISHED: 10:38 22 August 2018

Framlingham Castle, which featured in the famous Ed Sheeran song 'Castle on the Hill' Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Framlingham Castle, which featured in the famous Ed Sheeran song 'Castle on the Hill' Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

After fending off sieges and battering rams, catapults and arrows for centuries, the enduring castles of Suffolk face a new hazard – and there’s not a cannon ball in sight.

A campaign has been launched to defend the country’s fortresses – including Framlingham and Orford – from a host of threats not unfamiliar to the average 21st century homeowner: severe rain, damp, and weeds.

The conservation charity English Heritage, which looks after 66 castles across the country, is calling on the public to donate to its #LoveCastles appeal – which seeks to invest in essential fortress wall repairs across England, removing deep-rooted harmful weeds like ivy and valerian.

The charity aims to raise £50,000 from the crowd-funding appeal, which it hopes will protect the precious stone landmarks for future generations to enjoy.

Christopher Hudson, Suffolk Coastal district councillor for the Framlingham ward, said the castle was “one of the finest jewels in the crown of Suffolk”, and all precautions should be taken to protect and preserve it for years to come.

Orford Castle, which is managed by English Heritage Picture: BARRIE BROOKS/CITIZENSIDE.COMOrford Castle, which is managed by English Heritage Picture: BARRIE BROOKS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

“It is in our heritage,” he said. “I think, funnily enough, even though it is from our past, it is part of our future as well.

“It is vital that we maintain that, and I am fully behind any campaign to raise resources.”

Throughout the year, English Heritage will spend approximately £1.9million on wall repairs at castles across the country.

At some fortresses, this involves removing extensive ivy, shrubs and sometimes even trees whose roots are growing deep into the castle walls.

A view of Orford Castle in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMERA view of Orford Castle in Suffolk Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Once that work has been done, the walls need to be repaired, which can involve re-bedding the loose masonry before using bespoke lime mortars to repoint the joints that have been forced open by strong roots.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “So far this summer we’ve seen more people than ever visit the castles in our care. But if these fortresses are to survive for future generations to enjoy, we need people’s help to defend them today – not from sieges or cannon balls but from weeds and damp, the wind and the rain.”

People in Suffolk can donate to the appeal by visiting at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/defend-our-castles.

Topic Tags:

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24