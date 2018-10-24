Volunteer recruitment day in Stowmarket hailed as success
A Stowmarket charity held a successful event to encourage more people to sign up as volunteers in the area.
Red Gables – a wellbeing hub – held the event at its Redwoods Centre on October 9, and 25 charitable organisations attended including Suffolk Axis, West Suffolk Sight, Suffolk Family Carers, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and The Befriending Scheme.
Organisers hailed the success of the event, with BSEVC, which provides community transport services, taking on a new driver and disability charity Suffolk Axis signing up a volunteer for their ‘Drop-in’ sessions.
Martyn Burnside, Red Gables manager, said: “Other organisations are telling us that they have been talking to a good number of potential volunteers as well.
“We were delighted with the success of the event and now plan to organise this as an annual event.”
Nearly 70 people came along to the event throughout the day, including Stowmarket town mayor Linda Baxter, who spent time talking to organisations and visitors.
For more information about volunteering in Stowmarket, contact 01449 673947 or email volunteering@redgables.org.uk