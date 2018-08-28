‘It was a huge success’ - First race through Suffolk forest raises Poppy Appeal cash

Suffolk Coastal representatives with a giant cheque at the first Honour Run Picture: SCDC SCDC

Runners have raised £2,600 to support servicemen and women during an inaugural race through a Suffolk forest.

Organisers of the first Honour Run have hailed it a “great success” after around 250 people turned out to Rendlesham Forest in support of the Suffolk British Legion Poppy Appeal.

TJ Haworth-Culf, who is responsible for leisure at Suffolk Coastal District Council, said: “This is the first time we’ve put on this kind of event and it was a huge success.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the run and all the volunteers who helped us run the event.

“We raised £2,600 for the Suffolk British Legion Poppy Appeal which is fantastic.

“We even got some exercise and fresh air while doing so - what better way to spend a Sunday morning?”

The event was organised in partnership between SCDC and Suffolk British Legion with support from the Forestry Commission and Rock Barracks.

Local companies East of England Coop, Farm Field Crisps, Munchy Seeds and Places Leisure contributed to goodie bags for everyone who crossed the finishing line.

Organisers highlighted the significance of Rendlesham Forest, which was established during the First World War to meet demand for timber.

This year sees the centenary of the end of the First World War, which is being marked by the ‘Thank You’ movement, led by the Royal British Legion.