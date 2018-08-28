Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:52 02 November 2018

The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Richard Kerry, cabinet member for housing at Suffolk Coastal District Council said it was an important project Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYRichard Kerry, cabinet member for housing at Suffolk Coastal District Council said it was an important project Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk Coastal District Council has been awarded £87,500 in grant cash to deliver a pilot scheme that will help people who are fit to be discharged from hospital but not ready to look after themselves at home.

Operating on behalf of all Suffolk’s authorities, it will feature dedicated co-ordinators in the county’s hospitals helping come up with solutions for those who have additional needs but are ready to leave hospital.

Among some of the measures can be providing blankets or heaters for homes or arranging basic care such as someone to cook meals.

It will also feature two ‘halfway homes’ to provide temporary accommodation similar to how convalescence homes operate.

Suffolk Coastal cabinet member for housing, Richard Kerry said: “In many cases people can get better quicker in their own home rather than the hospital, which is understandable as they can probably get a better night’s sleep, etc.

“Cabinet will give us the decision to get the grant and then start as soon as possible – hopefully we will have it ready for the cold snap.”

A team of volunteers had helped in hospitals in the last year with discharging patients, with their efforts recognised at a House of Lords reception.

Mr Kerry said this pilot, which is linked to the Warm Homes Healthy People scheme, will follow on from that work.

“If you can keep people in their homes there’s not such a strain on the NHS because it’s less expensive to look after people in their homes,” he added.

While Suffolk Coastal is administering the scheme, it will operate countywide, meaning the discharge co-ordinator who will be employed for the project will work from both Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals.

Other measures will include fast-tracking adaptations to people’s homes, arranging furniture removals or decluttering and carrying out house repairs that could impact on peoples’ health.

A spokeswoman from Ipswich Hospital said: “This is a great example of how, by working in partnership, we can make a real difference to patients, their families and the wider community.”

Topic Tags:

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

36 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

50 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

16:41 Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Iconic First World War football to be displayed at Portman Road

15:09 Andrew Papworth
The historic First World War football will be displayed at Portman Road. Pictured are Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and Tony Robinson, former corporal in the London Irish and now Ball Major. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

It shows not only the spirit of the beautiful game but also the bravery of those who risked their lives for the freedom of future generations.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24