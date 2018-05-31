Could you represent the people of Suffolk and fill vacant council seat?

Councillor Raymond Catchpole, who died at the weekend Picture; PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Nominations are being sought to fill a council seat left vacant following the death of “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Suffolk Coastal District Council is inviting people to put themselves forward to represent the people of Wenhaston and Westleton.

The vacancy arose following the death of Raymond Catchpole last month, who had held the seat since 2015. Council leader Ray Herring praised Mr Catchpole for his “diligence, supportive nature and good manners” describing him as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Nominees must be 18 or older, a British, Commonwealth or EU citizen, and must either be registered to vote in Suffolk Coastal or have occupied land in the district or worked there for the 12 months prior to the election.

Completed nominations must arrive at the council officers by 4pm on Thursday.

Visit Suffolk Coastal’s website for details and nomination papers.