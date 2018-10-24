Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

24 October, 2018 - 19:00
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCILMore than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

The campaign to create the striking visual cascade at St Peter’s in Sudbury began in February when people in the town were asked to knit or crochet at least 5,500 poppies to be hung from the church tower.

After calling for the community to get behind the project, Sudbury Town Council received poppies from across the country and from as far afield as Australia and Denmark.

This resulted in the council smashing its 5,500 target, receiving more than 23,000 poppies for the dazzling display.

The poppies, attached to a cargo net, were hung from the tower at St Peter’s on Tuesday, with a little help from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCILThe display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Teresa Elford, from Sudbury Town Council, said: “It looks absolutely amazing. We’re so pleased with it.

“The firefighters were there from 11am until about 5.30pm putting it up because we did have a few problems with the wind and making sure it was away from the clock.

“We initially asked for 5,500 poppies but we had a really incredible response and over 23,000 went up on the net.

“I sent thank you cards when I could but they came from all over, including Australia, people just got to hear of it.”

The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCILThe display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Volunteers had been meeting every Thursday in the town hall to attach the poppies to the net with cable ties in readiness for Remembrance Day.

Sudbury Town Council worked in partnership with the Sudbury and District Royal British Legion and Simply Handmade – which is based at the Stour Valley Business Centre in Brundon Lane – on the project.

Mrs Elford added: “It really has been a community effort and so many people have been involved in making the poppies.

“We also couldn’t have done it without the firefighters, and RAF Honington kindly donated the cargo net.

More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCILMore than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

“There has already been lots of photographs on social media and lots of really nice comments.”

The finishing touches to the display will be made this week, with poppies being placed at the bottom of the display at St Peter’s along with a silhouette of a World War One soldier.

Fire crews helped hang the stunning cascade of poppies at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCILFire crews helped hang the stunning cascade of poppies at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Topic Tags:

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24