See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL Archant

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

The campaign to create the striking visual cascade at St Peter’s in Sudbury began in February when people in the town were asked to knit or crochet at least 5,500 poppies to be hung from the church tower.

After calling for the community to get behind the project, Sudbury Town Council received poppies from across the country and from as far afield as Australia and Denmark.

This resulted in the council smashing its 5,500 target, receiving more than 23,000 poppies for the dazzling display.

The poppies, attached to a cargo net, were hung from the tower at St Peter’s on Tuesday, with a little help from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Teresa Elford, from Sudbury Town Council, said: “It looks absolutely amazing. We’re so pleased with it.

“The firefighters were there from 11am until about 5.30pm putting it up because we did have a few problems with the wind and making sure it was away from the clock.

“We initially asked for 5,500 poppies but we had a really incredible response and over 23,000 went up on the net.

“I sent thank you cards when I could but they came from all over, including Australia, people just got to hear of it.”

The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL The display will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Volunteers had been meeting every Thursday in the town hall to attach the poppies to the net with cable ties in readiness for Remembrance Day.

Sudbury Town Council worked in partnership with the Sudbury and District Royal British Legion and Simply Handmade – which is based at the Stour Valley Business Centre in Brundon Lane – on the project.

Mrs Elford added: “It really has been a community effort and so many people have been involved in making the poppies.

“We also couldn’t have done it without the firefighters, and RAF Honington kindly donated the cargo net.

More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL More than 23,000 were handcrafted for the display Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

“There has already been lots of photographs on social media and lots of really nice comments.”

The finishing touches to the display will be made this week, with poppies being placed at the bottom of the display at St Peter’s along with a silhouette of a World War One soldier.