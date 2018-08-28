Plea to monitor drug litter hot spots

Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Residents have been urged to monitor hot spots for drug-related litter in and around Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) made the plea in a Twitter post, in which officers shared a poster urging people to be on the look out for paraphernalia such needles, syringes and bongs.

Their poster said the drug litter includes materials such as spoons, tin foil, cling film, gas canisters, bottles and baby wipes.

While Suffolk Constabulary made the appeal via social media, Ipswich Borough Council is responsible for the collection and safe disposal of drug-related litter that has been irresponsibly disposed of on local authority land, as well as other areas that are open to the public.

On its website, the borough council says: “Please do not attempt to dispose of needles or drug paraphernalia yourself as it could be dangerous.”

Anyone who spots drug litter is asked to call the Cleaner Ipswich Hotline on 01473 433000 or visit www.ipswich.gov.uk/report

They can also call an anti-social behaviour hotline on 01473 433434 but are urged to call police on 999 if a crime is in progress or about to happen.