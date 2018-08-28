Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Suffolk Constabulary’s chief constable, Gareth Wilson, and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore will be on hand to answer questions in an online discussion.

The public will just be a click away form asking the tough questions to the pair during the webchat on Monday, October, 29 between 6pm and 9pm.

Mr Wilson said: “This is an exciting opportunity. I’m keen to talk to people about the issues that affect them and am looking forward to discussing some of our positive police work.

“As we said earlier this year we will be making changes to our safer neighbourhood team model to respond to the public’s wishes for more officers on the frontline, so we will be very interested to hear their views.

“We hold regular public meetings, but I’m hoping the live web chat will give many people who might not always manage to get out to see their local officers a chance to engage with us directly.”

Suffolk police are keen to use technology to engage with residents and this webchat offers them a chance to answer questions that matter the most to the public.

Mr Passmore said: “Having direct contact with members of the public is very important to me and a key part of my role as your police and crime commissioner.

“A crucial part of my work is to represent the views and opinions of local communities as we deliver policing across the county and this web chat is a great way for me to gather these views.

“Policing in the county is changing and the chief constable has recently designed local policing to meet the needs of communities right across the county.

“I would encourage anyone with a question or comment to log on and get involved, tell us what you think as your opinion really matters.”