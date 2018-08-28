Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

PUBLISHED: 14:55 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 26 October 2018

Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Suffolk Constabulary’s chief constable, Gareth Wilson, and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore will be on hand to answer questions in an online discussion.

The public will just be a click away form asking the tough questions to the pair during the webchat on Monday, October, 29 between 6pm and 9pm.

Mr Wilson said: “This is an exciting opportunity. I’m keen to talk to people about the issues that affect them and am looking forward to discussing some of our positive police work.

“As we said earlier this year we will be making changes to our safer neighbourhood team model to respond to the public’s wishes for more officers on the frontline, so we will be very interested to hear their views.

“We hold regular public meetings, but I’m hoping the live web chat will give many people who might not always manage to get out to see their local officers a chance to engage with us directly.”

Suffolk police are keen to use technology to engage with residents and this webchat offers them a chance to answer questions that matter the most to the public.

Mr Passmore said: “Having direct contact with members of the public is very important to me and a key part of my role as your police and crime commissioner.

“A crucial part of my work is to represent the views and opinions of local communities as we deliver policing across the county and this web chat is a great way for me to gather these views.

“Policing in the county is changing and the chief constable has recently designed local policing to meet the needs of communities right across the county.

“I would encourage anyone with a question or comment to log on and get involved, tell us what you think as your opinion really matters.”

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

27 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

5 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

35 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

