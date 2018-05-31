Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

PUBLISHED: 17:27 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 22 August 2018

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court took less than two hours to find Alexander Quantrell not guilt of sexually assaulting the woman, who lives in north Suffolk, in April last year.

Giving evidence during his trial 33-year-Old Quantrell, of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, claimed he thought the alleged victim was awake when he touched her intimately and said he wouldn’t have touched her sexually if he had thought she was asleep.

The court has heard that the woman met Quantrell during an evening out with a friend at the Aquarium nightclub in Lowestoft.

Before going out that evening the alleged victim and her friend had “preloaded” by drinking a bottle of wine each and during their night out they consumed “something of a skinful,” said Hugh Vass, prosecuting.

While at Aquarium the alleged victim fell asleep on a sofa next to Quantrell and was asked by door staff to leave the nightclub because of her state of intoxication.

The woman and her friend left the club with Quantrell and when the alleged victim’s friend went back inside to get her cardigan, Quantrell and the alleged victim had gone to his car to get out of the cold, said Mr Vass.

They fell asleep and when they woke up some time later there was no sign of the woman’s friend.

Quantrell offered to drive the woman home and they got back to her house at around 5.30am, said Mr Vass.

She went in and turned on the heating and got into bed fully clothed and had no recollection of inviting Quantrell in, said Mr Vass.

The woman fell asleep and allegedly woke up to find her leggings and underwear had been pulled down and she could feel pain between her legs.

She then saw Quantrell naked in her bed and asked him to leave.

Quantrell allegedly kissed her on the cheek and asked for her telephone number before leaving.

The woman contacted her boyfriend and Quantrell, who was a DJ at Aquarium, was identified through Facebook, said Mr Vass.

The alleged victim’s boyfriend contacted Quantrell via Facebook and asked him if he had assaulted her and Quantrell allegedly said he had “misread the signals” and apologised.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24