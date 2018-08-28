GP says goodbye after 17 years of caring for her community

A west Suffolk GP has praised patients and colleagues as she hangs up her stethoscope after nearly two decades of caring for her local community.

Dr Fiona Andrews is retiring from her role at Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice in Haverhill at the end of the month.

She has been at the surgery for 17 years and will be replaced by Dr David Brandon, who grew up in Haverhill and previously worked for a practice in Stowmarket.

Dr Andrews said: “It has been a privilege to work at the Christmas Maltings and Clements Practice.

“I have looked after many patients, both in my role as a GP and as a volunteer responder for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

“Thank you to my colleagues and the people of Haverhill for their support and friendship over the years. I shall miss them all.”

As the new Clinical Lead for Christmas Maltings and Clements, Dr Brandon will see patients in surgery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He will work for the West Suffolk Hospital dermatology clinic on Tuesdays and will be undertaking managerial duties on Thursdays.

He has particular interests in dermatology and skin cancer, along with promoting the benefits of exercise for all age groups.

Dr Brandon, who joins the practice at the beginning of December, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Haverhill.

“I’m very much aware of the challenges facing the town but I’m excited about driving forward improvements, particularly in terms of preventative healthcare, health education and communication.

“We have some fantastic exercise facilities in Haverhill and I can’t wait to start working with local community organisations to promote whole-population health and wellbeing.”