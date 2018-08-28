Driving instructor arrested on suspicion of drug driving

A driving instructor has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving during a lesson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A driving instructor has been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of drug driving after allegedly tested positive for cocaine while taking a lesson.

The 30-year-old man was supervising a learner when he was stopped by Suffolk police in Lindbergh Road, where he was drug tested by the side of his car.

He was taken back to Martlesham Police and Investigation Centre where an evidential blood sample was taken. He has now been released while the results of the sample, which was sent for testing, are analysed.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team tweeted about the arrest and said: “He was supervising a learner driver at the time of the stop.”

They hashtagged the tweet #fatal4 - drug and drink driving, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seat belt and speeding are collectively known as the fatal four as they are the most common causes of fatal accidents on our roads.