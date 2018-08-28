Video

Icy blast to bring colder conditions and blustery winds

frosty scene 8am,horsey cob web 10am,sun rise 8.10am on cretingham golf course ,cold morning girls 8.15 at cretingham (c) copyright citizenside.com

A cold blast is set to see temperatures in Suffolk and Essex plummet into the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the balmy start to October, forecasters say conditions could dip close to freezing by Saturday.

Adam Dury, of Norwich based Weatherquest, said: “There will be daytime temperatures of 8C or 9C at the weekend. Overnight temperatures into Saturday morning could go as low as 1C or 2C in south Norfolk and Suffolk.

“It will feel warmer on the coast but there will be quite a noticeable breeze on Saturday with winds up to 40mph or 50mph.

“Sunday morning will feel warmer with highs of 5C.”

Met Office forecaster Aiden McGivern said today would start off cool and “blustery” in East Anglia with winds of 40-50mph.

“However, there’s plenty of sunshine,” he added.

Temperatures this afternoon could again reach highs of 15-16C.

However, the Met Office’s long range forecast said it will be “noticeably colder next weekend”, with frosty and perhaps icy starts.

Although northern regions could see gale force winds and snow on higher ground, East Anglia is not expected to see such severe conditions.

“Into the following week the forecast becomes more uncertain, but it may be drier and more settled to begin the week, before a return of wet and windy weather,” a spokesman added. “It looks to be staying generally on the cold side, with further overnight frost.”