Suffolk care home business vying for national awards titles at string of events this autumn

Roger Catchpole, Catherine Catchpole, and Ruth French, of Stowlangtoft Healthcare. Picture: HOLLY RIGGS Archant

A care homes business set up by a farming family is in the running for a series of national awards.

Stow Healthcare directors Roger Catchpole and Ruth French, who are brother and sister, led their five homes in Halstead, Long Melford, Brandon, Thetford and Stowlangtoft to the finals of a number of contests to be judged this autumn, including the Laing Buisson awards in the Best Residential Care Provider category.

Other accolades include places in the National Care Awards for Ruth French (Operations Director), Ford Place Nursing Home, Thetford (Best Care Home) and Silvia Nunes of Ford Place (Best Registered Nurse). Four homes have achieved recognition in the national Caring UK Awards, for areas ranging from management, to end of life care, to innovation and use of outdoor space.

Thirteen staff members or teams being selected as regional finalists in the Great British Care Awards.

Managing director Roger Catchpole said: “The level of success our teams have achieved this year is truly unprecedented - every one of our five homes has had finalists shortlisted. To be named as one of the top ten care home groups in the UK is just fabulous. For a small family-run company such as ours to be on the national stage competing with groups of over 200 homes, it shows you what is achievable when you place quality care at the heart of what you provide to your residents.”

Mrs French said: “As a company we are hugely proud of the achievements of all our staff, and as a company, we have had a wonderful year. Two of our homes are now rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, and with every home that we acquire, we continue to raise standards for our residents and achieve success for the home.”

The award ceremonies will take place during November and December.