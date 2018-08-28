Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eleven fire engines called out to pan fire in high rise flats

PUBLISHED: 17:46 30 October 2018

St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A pan fire in a high rise block of flats resulted in 11 fire engines being called out in Newmarket.

The fire, which happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday at At Andrew’s flats on Mill Hill, was caused by a frying pan that had been left on a stove for too long.

The ensuing smoke and flames activated a communal block alarm to notify all residents, although on the arrival of the firefighters the building had not been evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before the engines arrived, with 10 being ordered to stand down while one crew carryied on to check that the incident had been dealt with and close down the incident.

Engines were deployed from six separate stations including Mildenhall, Woodbridge and Cambridge.

A further false call from the building’s alarm systems forced engines to be sent out again but after the situation was clarified they were stood down again.

Topic Tags:

Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

46 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

The man behind one of the region’s best-known hotel brands describes his battle against the ‘dark art’ of business rates

17:58 Jessica Hill
Paul Milsom of Milsom Hotels

Paul Milsom, the managing director of one of Suffolk’s most well known hotel and restaurant brands, Milsom Hotels, has lashed out at the way how business rates are charged to hospitality businesses, claiming the system is now “at breaking point.” He says it is “massively damaging” his business as he prepares to fight the rate assessment for one of his hotels, the Pier in Harwich, at a tribunal hearing.

Eleven fire engines called out to pan fire in high rise flats

17:46 Will Jefford
St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A pan fire in a high rise block of flats resulted in 11 fire engines being called out in Newmarket.

‘It’s making my life hell’ – Row over ‘nightmare’ roadworks escalates

17:32 Emily Townsend
Gridlock on Ipswich Road Picture: COLCHESTER VIEWS

Angry drivers are backing a campaign to speed up “nightmare” roadworks they claim are grinding a town centre to a halt.

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

16:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh attractions have been announced for one of the country’s top Christmas festivals held in Suffolk, as event bosses confirm additional security will also be on hand.

How one man’s dream job led to a Royal meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

16:25 James Carr
Duchess of Sussex meets local people along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island, Queensland, on day seven of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Australia.

Robin Pickett was always determined to follow his dreams; little did he know where they would end up taking him.

Three girls released by police in connection with fire at school in Bury St Edmunds

15:28 Russell Cook
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three girls arrested in connection with an arson investigation at County Upper School, in Bury St Edmunds, have all been released under investigation.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Opinion: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

All smiles for Paul Lambert as he is unveiled as the new Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Ross Halls

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24