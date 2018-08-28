Eleven fire engines called out to pan fire in high rise flats

St Andrews Tower block on Mill Hill in Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pan fire in a high rise block of flats resulted in 11 fire engines being called out in Newmarket.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire, which happened at around 12.30pm on Tuesday at At Andrew’s flats on Mill Hill, was caused by a frying pan that had been left on a stove for too long.

The ensuing smoke and flames activated a communal block alarm to notify all residents, although on the arrival of the firefighters the building had not been evacuated.

The fire was extinguished before the engines arrived, with 10 being ordered to stand down while one crew carryied on to check that the incident had been dealt with and close down the incident.

Engines were deployed from six separate stations including Mildenhall, Woodbridge and Cambridge.

A further false call from the building’s alarm systems forced engines to be sent out again but after the situation was clarified they were stood down again.