Can you see yourself at the Christchurch Park fireworks?

PUBLISHED: 23:01 03 November 2018

It was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

It was another spectacular display in Ipswich as the Christchurch Park fireworks lit up the sky above the town.

Revellers were treated to a dazzling display in the centre of town.

A funfair full of rides, a haunted house and candy floss sat at the top of the park next to the main viewing area, with thousands of people turning out to watch the annual light show.

The fireworks were set to a chart-topping mega mix of songs, finishing on the movie soundtrack smash “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Little kids and big kids had a night of fun with lightsabers, hot chocolates and sparklers.

Hot drinks were top of the menu on a cold evening in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGEHot drinks were top of the menu on a cold evening in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organised by the 11th Ipswich Scout Group, this is the 47th year the event has taken place.

Can you see yourself in the pictures? Let us know in the comments below?

Were you at Christchurch Park on Saturday evening?. Picture: RACHEL EDGEWere you at Christchurch Park on Saturday evening?. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGEIt was another fun-filled evening at Christchurch Park fireworks. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel EdgeChristchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel EdgeChristchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel EdgeChristchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Christchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel EdgeChristchurch Park Fireworks 2018, Ipswich. Nov 2018. Byline: Rachel Edge

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

21:26 Jake Foxford
The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Pedestrian in north Essex dies after collision with car

13 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The collision happened in Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man hit by a car in north Essex has died in hospital.

Retailers are keeping deals under wraps ahead of Black Friday

20:00 Sophie Barnett
Happy shoppers will be out in force to get the latest deals ahead of the Christmas season. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Black Friday is coming - but will shoppers on Suffolk’s high streets be getting their hands on big bargains this year or will the best offers be online?

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

17:35 Adam Howlett
There were reports of large volumes of smoke coming from the old While Lion pub in Newmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews battled a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Video Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

17:16 James Carr
Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Kesgrave parkrunner Susie Dyer: ‘Her enthusiasm and cheery smile will be in our hearts forever’

17:10 Steve Russell
'Her sunny disposition made people warm to her' - Susie Dyer Picture: Courtesy Ben Dyer

Londoner Susie adored her adopted Suffolk, and Ipswich Town. During a full life she corresponded with a prisoner on Death Row, and took up parkrunning at Kesgrave at 68

Video A teenager who stabbed a 50-year-old in the stomach is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Perry Wise Picture: ESSEX POLICE

More than eight years of jail time was handed out in Suffolk and Essex this week. Two years of that went to a man who cut a mental health nurse - read the full details here.

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

