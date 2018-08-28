Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Report identifies ‘severe corrosion’ on bridge whose closure has had ‘catastrophic’ impact on communities

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 October 2018

The bailey bridge has been closed since the beginning of October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The bailey bridge has been closed since the beginning of October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A report on the condition of a footbridge which was closed on safety grounds has found it has suffered “severe corrosion” – but can be reopened once “temporary measures” are completed.

Suffolk Highways closed the Bailey Bridge between Southwold and Walberswick earlier this month, saying it would not reopen until further notice.

Despite measures to minimise disruption, such as a free ferry service, the communities on either side of the river say it has caused a major inconvenience.

Mark Dober, who owns the Anchor pub in Walberswick, said: “I think everyone has underestimated what a catastrophic impact the bridge’s closure has had on the area. We’re hearing daily stories about people getting stranded on either side of the bridge – everyone has been caught offside by it.”

Suffolk Highways said had received the final 83-page report on the bridge from AECOM on Thursday, October 25.

“In summary, the report has confirmed that risks to the structure are due to the damaged timber bracing and the severe corrosion to the stringer beams which support the deck,” a spokesman said.

“Once the bracing has been repaired and temporary measures installed, where necessary, to address the weak stringer beams that support the deck there are other maintenance works identified in the report that require completing. These however are not required prior to the reopening of the bridge.”

Suffolk Highways said it was now focussed on providing a specification for the repairs to the piers and deck so that the bridge can “at the earliest opportunity”.

The specification is expected to be ready by the end of next week. In the meantime teams are investigating the availability of materials and labour as well as tide times to carry out repairs to some of the timber bracing.

“Despite the pier repairs, the bridge will remain closed until temporary measures to address the weak stringer beams are completed,” the spokesman added.

Suffolk Highways is due to meet with stakeholders next week to discuss its plans.

Mr Dorber said he expected the structural engineers to provide good reasons as to why the bridge had been closed for so long already. “Otherwise there are going to be some serious questions to answer,” he added.

Renewed call for help in search for missing man Peter Hyatt

Yesterday, 22:31 Amy Gibbons
Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Seventh suspect charged in connection with Tavis murder

Yesterday, 17:21 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Yesterday, 22:00 Amy Gibbons
Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Soap star Danny Dyer and controversial politician Lord Hanningfield both feature in this year’s Essex Power 100 - a list of the county’s most influential people.

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

Yesterday, 16:59 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

All lanes have now reopened following a serious collision on the A12 near Colchester.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Yesterday, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Report identifies ‘severe corrosion’ on bridge whose closure has had ‘catastrophic’ impact on communities

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Hirst
The bailey bridge has been closed since the beginning of October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A report on the condition of a footbridge which was closed on safety grounds has found it has suffered “severe corrosion” – but can be reopened once “temporary measures” are completed.

Missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker found by police

Yesterday, 17:27 Amy Gibbons
Missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker has been found in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 26-year-old man from Cockfield who went missing for 10 days has been located in London.

Most read

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24