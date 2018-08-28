‘Emergency closure’ of Ipswich road for urgent road repairs

A town centre road is to be shut in an emergency today (Friday, October 26) so that urgent roadworks can be carried out.

To undertake urgent road repairs, an emergency road closure of Rose Lane #Ipswich is required on Friday 26 October from 8:30 am. Please see below for more information #SuffolkRoadRepairs pic.twitter.com/M7q6gtNkdU — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) October 25, 2018

Suffolk Highways, which looks after the vast majority of the county’s roads, said it would be closing Rose Lane in Ipswich, close to the town centre, from 8.30am so the works could be carried out.

The organisation announced the closure in a Twitter post, along with a map showing motorists diversion routes via Turret Lane and St Peter’s Street.

No information has as yet been provided on how long the repairs will take or how long the road will be closed for.

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives greater priority to the repair of roads that carry the most vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.