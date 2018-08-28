Partly Cloudy

Will Martlesham retail parks get highways improvements?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 October 2018

Developments at Martlesham Heath Retail Park has caused concerns over whether the road network can cope Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Highways chiefs in Suffolk have confirmed that plans are afoot to improve roads around Martlesham’s retail parks.

Traffic at Beardmore Park, Martlesham. Picture: JASON NOBLETraffic at Beardmore Park, Martlesham. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Motorists had raised concerns that the rapid development of Beardmore Park and Martlesham Retail Park had caused more traffic to use the area, but a lack of road and junction improvements meant the roads were not keeping up.

Among the criticism has been the lack of a system of traffic control in the area, as well as an increase in pollution and noise levels.

This week, Suffolk Highways confirmed measures were in the pipeline as a result of the 2,000 homes proposals being given approval.

“Suffolk County Council, as highway authority, has been consulted to lessen the impact of increased volumes of vehicular and pedestrian traffic at this location,” a spokeswoman said.

“The developers of the residential site are required to upgrade junctions on the A12 and other roads in the area, as well as making walking and cycling improvements.

“The timescales for these works are linked to growth in the Martlesham area.”

Around £15million of work has already been announced as part of the Adastral Park development – now known as Brightwell Lakes – largely focusing on widening lanes and new traffic lights at the A12 roundabouts from Foxhall to Martlesham, as well as upgrades to the Seven Hills interchange.

It is understood the A12 roundabout with Anson Road, which is one of the main routes onto the retail parks as well as Eagle Way – one of the main roads for homes in Martlesham – is among those set for improvements.

The Highways spokeswoman said: “There are obligations for the developer to provide improvements to pedestrian and cycle links between Adastral and the retail park.

“There is one location where a contribution is being sought from both a retail site and Adastral, and in this situation a financial contribution will be made to SCC, for Suffolk Highways to carry out the works.”

Highways also confirmed that the larger new-build developments like those behind the Wickes and Evans Cycle stores had made financial contributions specifically to improve road networks in the area, although the amount has not been disclosed.

