Week long road closures through iconic village to cause delays

PUBLISHED: 17:51 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:51 21 October 2018

Snape from the air. Picture: MIKE PAGE

Snape from the air. Picture: MIKE PAGE

©Mike Page

Parts of a main route through one of Suffolk’s most iconic villages will be closed throughout a single week so roadworks can take place.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out what it calls “surface dressing” works to improve the road surface on the B1069 at Snape in 2019.

As a result it said it needs to shut the road between the A1094 and the triangular junction with Dunningworth Hall between Monday, October 29 and Friday, October 2.

The closures will take place in two phases, with the route being shut between the Plough and Sail and the triangular junction in the first phase and between the Plough and Sail and the A1094 junction in the second.

It will be closed between 9.30am and 3pm each day, although Suffolk Highways warned this may change due to weather conditions.

If the times are changed, workmen will let drivers know by updating information signs at the site.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said on Twitter: “Please allow extra time for your journey and be aware that there may be a delay in getting through the road closure.

“The road closure is in place for the safety of road users and our work force.”

Traffic will be diverted via the B1069, the B1078, the A12 and the A1094.

Anyone with questions should call Suffolk Highways on 0345 606 6171.

