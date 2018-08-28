Cloudy

Gritters to do 4am ‘dry run’ to prepare for winter

PUBLISHED: 11:18 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:38 25 October 2018

Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Preparations will be made for keeping Suffolk’s roads safe during the upcoming winter season when gritters embark on an early morning practice ‘dry run’.

Suffolk Highways announced on Twitter that its winter team would be on the roads from 4am on Saturday, October 27 as part of a county-wide operation.

“This is to allow the teams to familiarise themselves with their new routes,” the team said.

Suffolk Highways looks after all of the county’s roads except trunk roads, which are the responsibility of Highways England.

When snow and ice is forecast, it pledges to to salt and grit A and B roads, as well as routes to 24-hour fire stations and accident and emergency hospitals.

It also grits roads to main bus and railway stations.

The organisation splits those routes into primary and secondary routes - primary routes before the onset of hazardous conditions, and secondary routes if the poor conditions are likely to remain after 9am.

Snow is also cleared from heavily used pavements. Priority is given to main shopping streets in town centres, other town pavements and well-used cycle tracks.

Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

30 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arts centre to get £499,000 grant for ‘technological makeover’

24 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The community-focussed Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street. which has received a major Arts Council grant for access improvements. Photo: Gregg Brown

An arts centre housed in a redundant medieval church is to get a technological makeover thanks to a £499,000 grant.

Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

41 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft

13:44 Reece Hanson
Ukip Party leader Gerard Batten gives his leader speech at the Ukip annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.

Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries

12:12 Amy Gibbons
Barbrooks Stores in Reydon was the fourth premises to be burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.

Updated: Train passengers delayed on the London line

12:09 Sophie Smith
Greater Anglia train at station

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Three Suffolk post offices targeted in overnight burglaries

The first post office to be hit was Premier Stores in Shotley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos fears over huge diversion for village roadworks

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video: Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

