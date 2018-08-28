Hospice charity appeals for more volunteers for outreach hub

Maggie Dickson, who helps in the cafe at the centre Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Archant

A hospice charity is appealing for volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help at an outreach hub in Haverhill.

Val Simpson who volunteers on reception at the Haverhill outreach hub Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE Val Simpson who volunteers on reception at the Haverhill outreach hub Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

St Nicholas Hospice Care is hoping to draft in extra support at its hub in Camps Road to help in a variety of different roles.

Volunteers are needed to lend a hand on the centre’s reception as well as supporting the hub’s Haven Café and the charity’s on-site shop.

Val Simpson, who has been volunteering on reception at the centre for more than three years, said: “When I finished work I wanted to be able to do something useful with my time so I offered to become a volunteer.

“I get a lot out of volunteering at the hospice. For me personally, I feel that I am making a difference to peoples’ lives.

“It might seem like a small thing, but if one person can go away feeling a little bit happier than it makes me happier.”

The volunteering role in the café includes cleaning tables and the kitchen, serving customers and using the cash till.

Maggie Dickson, café volunteer, said: “Being in the café I meet a lot of people and it is a very fun interesting and lovely place to work. I really enjoy mixing with people and we are here for everybody.

“I must admit I like the hustle and bustle. I really enjoy it. It fits in well with my social life, and this has become part of my social life as well.”

Linda Hoy joined the hospice’s Haverhill shop as a volunteer in June and helps pricing goods, sorting donations and serving customers.

“After been made redundant I decided to volunteer as I wanted to do something that I felt was worthwhile,” she said.

“When you first come in you make a cup of tea and then you go out the back where there are lots of donations and lots of sorting to do.

“I’ve recently just learnt how to use the till and it’s obviously dealing with the customers and giving good customer service and making sure that the shop is tidy.

“It’s really flexible. You can do as much or as little as you want to do. It’s up to you.”

To find out more, people can visit the hub or call Abi Morris on 01440 848260.

People can also visit www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/support-and-information/getting-help/our-haverhill-hub/volunteer-at-the-haverhill-hub/