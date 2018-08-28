Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk student produced short film highlights court closure plight

PUBLISHED: 16:20 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 31 October 2018

Suffolk Law Centre staff and trustees with film students Sophie Goodman and Jack Burman (centre), Sue James from Justice Alliance (right) and Dr Olumide Adisa (second right), whose research informed a report on the impact of court closures in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK LAW CENTRE

Suffolk Law Centre staff and trustees with film students Sophie Goodman and Jack Burman (centre), Sue James from Justice Alliance (right) and Dr Olumide Adisa (second right), whose research informed a report on the impact of court closures in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK LAW CENTRE

Suffolk Law Centre

A short film has been released to highlight the impact of court closures.

The film was launched by Suffolk Law Centre to illustrate problems since the closure of Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft magistrates’ courts in 2016.

A Suffolk Dad’s Story was screened as part of the Justice Alliance campaign, and to coincide with Justice Week, to build public support and promote the work of the legal sector.

Produced by University of Suffolk film students, it follows a Brandon father’s journey to family court in Ipswich.

Audrey Ludwig, Suffolk Law Centre director, said: “The film highlights a scenario that we are unfortunately seeing more often at our Suffolk Family Law Support Project, which runs a helpdesk for people needing advice on what to expect when they arrive at court with no legal representation.

“Navigating the family courts can be very stressful for people, and when they have had to travel from the other side of the county – a journey which might take several hours on public transport – this just makes the experience all the more traumatic. We are very pleased with the film that the students have produced for us, as we feel it captures this issue perfectly.”

In July, a report by Dr Olumide Adisa, from Suffolk Institute for Social and Economic Research (SISER), at University of Suffolk, raised concerns regarding the impact of court closures in Suffolk.

Nurse slashed with Stanley knife at GP surgery needed 11 stitches, court hears

13 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ryan Brakes Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A Felixstowe man who slashed a nurse’s hand with a knife at a doctors’ surgery causing a deep cut which needed 11 stitches has been jailed for two years.

Teenage boys attacked in park

35 minutes ago James Carr
Two teenage boys were attacked in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A pair of teenage boys were verbally abused then assaulted during an unprovoked attack in Lowestoft.

Suspected ‘county lines’ drug dealers sent back to London

46 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A pair of teenagers suspected of travelling up from London to deal drugs in Suffolk have been back to the capital after being stopped in Ipswich.

Latest county council overspend revealed

16:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Latest overspend forecasts for 2018/19 at Suffolk County Council are at £7.5m Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh concerns have been raised over Suffolk County Council’s overspend, as opposition groups warn it is struggling to stay afloat.

Mother battles to stay in UK to protect daughter from FGM

16:28 Emily Townsend
Suffolk County Council is involved in the case, the judge said Picture: ARCHANT

A failed asylum seeker is battling to stay in Britain to protect her daughter from the risk of female genital mutilation.

Another ‘mammoth’ abnormal load set to cause delays

15:01 Dominic Moffitt
An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A second transformer is to be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk, causing potential delays for road users.

Firefighters ‘struggling to make ends meet’ due to low pay, it is warned

14:47 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Firefighters have warned that they are “struggling to make ends meet” because their pay is so poor they struggle to provide for their families.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24